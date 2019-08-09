Up-and-down night for Josh Rosen in Dolphins debut

The biggest takeaway from game action of this summer’s quarterback competition in Miami is that the Dolphins are going to need to do a better job of protecting whoever winds up winning the job.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen both faced a lot of pressure from the Falcons defense in the first half of Thursday night’s game. Fitzpatrick had a couple of scrambles to get out of trouble and Rosen did a nice job evading pressure long enough to hit wide receiver Preston Williams for a 16-yard gain, but Rosen was also sacked twice and new offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will need to find some answers in the weeks to come.

Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a field goal and a punt and Rosen led a touchdown drive in his first action of the summer, but his second drive was much less successful. Rosen was intercepted by Falcons linebacker Jermaine Grace on a throw over the middle that was the textbook definition of a pass that should never have left Rosen’s hand.

Rosen recovered to connect with Williams for a couple of other long gains during a two-minute drill that resulted in a field goal to close out the half. He was 6-of-12 for 93 yards while Fitzpatrick was 2-of-5 for 20 yards.

None of that likely pushed the Dolphins closer to a decision, although Williams living up to his glowing practice reviews probably pushed the undrafted rookie closer to a spot on the 53-man roster.