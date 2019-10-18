Down Goes Mahomes

Entering the game with a reported “legit ankle injury” QB Patrick Mahomes hasn’t looked right in a couple of weeks. The Chiefs and HC Andy Reid called a quarterback sneak on an early second-quarter drive and Mahomes didn’t get up. He lay awkwardly on the field as the Thursday night game went to a commercial. As those advertisements played, Twitter reports from beat writers told us that a cart was coming to retrieve Mahomes from the field and a collective gut punch was felt by all fantasy players and NFL fans. Even if you aren’t the Mahomes owner in your league, he simply makes the league better and that makes fantasy football better.

Later video showed the care Mahomes received on the field before waving off that cart and walking to the locker room on his own. You didn’t need to be an orthopedic doctor to see Mahomes’ kneecap was out of place and was repositioned by medical staff before he left the field. It wasn’t long after Mahomes limped off the field that the Chiefs officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game and that was yet another sign that this was a serious injury.

Ultimately, Mahomes was diagnosed with a patella dislocation and will undergo an MRI, which will reveal if there is any ligament damage. If not, there is a chance that we could see Mahomes back on the field this season. If the MRI news is not positive, surgery would likely be required and Mahomes’ season would likely be over.

As for the game between the Chiefs and AFC West foe Denver, it was not pretty. The Chiefs Defense dominated, sacking Broncos QB Joe Flacco eight times and forcing two more fumbles. One of those went for a defensive score soon after Mahomes exited the game. Rookie WR Mecole Hardman caught a 21-yard touchdown pass early in the game and WR Tyreek Hill broke free for a 57-yard score from backup QB Matt Moore. Hill was shut out for much of the game but finished with three catches for 74 yards. Moore went into game-manager mode, passing for 117 total yards and the Chiefs leaned on veteran RBs LeSean McCoy, who ran 12 times for 64 yards. McCoy was much more effective than his backfield-mate RB Damien Williams, who turned 11 touches into six yards. TE Travis Kelce added 44 yards on six catches.

Second-year WR Courtland Sutton was the lone bright spot for the Broncos in this game, catching six passes for 87 yards, including a fantastic 41-yard diving catch between two defenders. RBs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay split the backfield work and produced similar stat lines, though Freeman broke out of his scoreless slump with the Broncos only touchdown of the game.

Kamara Sidelined

Saints star RB Alvin Kamara missed another practice on Thursday as he battles a high ankle sprain. It appears Kamara is likely to miss the team’s Week Seven matchup against the Bears, which is probably for the best. Kamara played last week with a bad ankle and also suffered a knee injury that had him in and out of the game. The Bears Defense obviously presents a difficult matchup and one veteran RB Latavius Murray is likely to face when Kamara sits out. The Saints have a Week Nine bye so it is possible we don’t see Kamara back on the field until Week 10.

Packers Woes

The Packers have been playing without star WR Davante Adams for a couple of weeks now and he continues to miss practice with a case of turf toe. While Adams did suggest his injury feels much better and refused to rule out playing this week, that is not the expectation. In last week’s game against the Lions, WR Geronimo Allison left the game with a concussion and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was in and out of the lineup with multiple nagging injuries. None of the trio practiced on Thursday as the team prepares to take on the Raiders. TE Jimmy Graham is also banged up and missed practice.

There are some real concerns about who QB Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to in Week Seven. WR Allen Lazard emerged in Week Six when called upon and earned praise from Rodgers. The team was forced to sign WR Ryan Grant, recently with the Raiders. Those two, along with rookie Darrius Shepherd and Jake Kumerow are the team’s only healthy wideouts.

Injury Updates

After missing the Rams' Week Six game, RB Todd Gurley could be back on the field this week. HC Sean McVay suggests his star back is “on a good pace to hopefully be able to play”. … Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday. … Jets TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) missed practice, as expected. … WR John Brown (groin) was a limited participant in Bills practice. … The Cowboys got good news as OL Tyron Smith and La’el Collins both practiced and appear set to return to the field this week. … Dallas WRs Amari Cooper (quad) and Randall Cobb (back) did not practice and are both appearing iffy for this weekend’s juicy matchup with the Eagles. … WR Josh Gordon (knee) is still not practicing after suffering an injury over a week ago. Don’t expect to see him on the field against the Jets in Week Seven. … As expected, Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) did not practice. … Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) got in a surprising limited practice and has a chance to play against Arizona. … Redskins RB Chris Thompson (toe) missed Thursday’s practice. … The Chargers placed WR Travis Benjamin (quad) on the injured reserve list. He’s not eligible to return until Week 16. … Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) remained sidelined at practice and is not expected to play. … Ravens rookie WR Marquise Brown (ankle) missed another practice and is unlikely to play in Week Seven. … Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (foot) missed another practice and is almost certainly out for Week Seven. … Cardinals RB David Johnson (ankle) returned to practice. … Jaguars rookie TE Josh Oliver is back at practice and tracking towards making his NFL debut this weekend. … Redskins QB Case Keenum practiced in full and is expected to start against the 49ers. … Falcons WR Julio Jones (hip) was limited at practice, though this is not a concern at all. … Redskins RB Adrian Peterson (quad) got in a full practice and is ready to go against the tough San Francisco run defense. … Patriots RB Rex Burkhead (foot) and WR Julian Edelman (ribs) were both limited in practice. … Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) was limited in practice but fully expected to play against the Eagles. … Jets WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) was limited in practice. … Texans WR Kenny Stills (hamstring) is practicing in full and set to return to the field after a two-week absence. His return is certainly bad news for WR Keke Coutee and maybe even WR Will Fuller. … WR Christian Kirk (ankle) remained limited at practice. … Saints TE Jared Cook (ankle) missed Thursday’s practice. … Raiders TE Darren Waller, who just signed a new contract extension with the team, was downgraded to a limited practice due to a foot injury. … The 49ers practiced without WR Deebo Samuel (groin) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and both are unlikely to play this weekend.

Quick Hits

The Miami Dolphins clearly aren’t winning anything this year so why not start shopping some players? The team is reportedly willing to move RB Kenyan Drake, who will be a free agent following the season. Miami would be looking for draft pick compensation and reportedly have had no contract extension talks with Drake. With virtually no chance of retaining him beyond this season, we are likely to see Drake flipped by the deadline later this month. … The Bengals released RB Samaje Perine, who saw almost no playing time with the team. This could be the end of the line for Perine. … The Lions waived RB Paul Perkins. … There have been some rumors linking the Saints to Bengals TE Tyler Eifert in possible trade talks.