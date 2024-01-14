Down to eight healthy players, Memphis Grizzlies fall apart in second half vs Knicks

The Memphis Grizzlies had their work cut of for them on Saturday night against the New York Knicks. The Grizzlies' inactive list alone was talented enough to rival top Western Conference teams.

Several players were put in positions they haven't been used this season, but Memphis kept battling. The Grizzlies played with tenacity and grit while outscoring the Knicks in the first half, but New York's size and talent advantages eventually led to separation.

The Grizzlies fell to the Knicks 106-94 on Saturday night at FedExForum.

The Knicks (23-16) were without star point guard Jalen Brunson, but their injury concerns were minor compared to the Grizzlies. Memphis (14-25) relied unveiled a new starting group that hadn't been used this season while missing all of their top scoring options.

GG Jackson led the Grizzlies with 20 points. Vince Williams Jr. scored 17. Isaiah Hartenstein led the Knicks with 20 rebounds, while Julius Randle scored 24 points and added 11 boards.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Small-ball Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama missed Saturday's game with knee contusion injuries, so that left Xavier Tillman Sr. as the only healthy player on the roster who has played rotation minutes at center. When Tillman left the game, the Grizzlies used David Roddy in a small-ball center role. The Knicks dominated on the glass, but the Grizzlies scrapped for loose balls and didn't make it easy.

Injury concerns: After losing another starter, Memphis Grizzlies trying to power through 'unique' situation

GG Jackson gets opportunity

All of the injuries opened the door for the lone Grizzlies rookie to get his first taste of rotation minutes. GG Jackson got extended playing time on Saturday and showed flashes of why he was once the top-ranked player in his recruiting class. Jackson tied for the Grizzlies lead with 12 points at halftime. His ability to create his own shot added something the offense was missing without its top scorers. The shotclock was winding down in the third quarter when Jackson got the ball and made a smooth one-dribble pull-up jumper before the clock expired.

Another Grizzlies injury

Memphis was down to eight players in the second half against the Knicks after Jake LaRavia left the game with a left ankle sprain. LaRavia was injured the ankle and shot free throws before the Grizzlies committed a take foul to get him off the floor. Losing LaRavia limited the Grizzlies' options on the wing, but Saturday's game was an opportunity for the former first-round pick to showcase his skills. LaRavia hasn't been in the rotation much this season while bouncing back and forth between the Grizzlies and the G League Memphis Hustle roster.

What's next

The Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors in a national televised on MLK Day (5 p.m., TNT). This will be the first meeting between the Grizzlies and Warriors this season.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: After strong first half, Grizzlies fall apart in second half vs Knicks