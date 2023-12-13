After down year, East Lansing girls basketball looks to rediscover success

MASON – After a disappointing 4-16 campaign last season, East Lansing made a change in its girls basketball program, hiring Holt coach Tori Brooks to help bring some of the recent success the Trojans have experienced back.

Early results have shown promise, including a 41-36 win on the road at Mason on Tuesday night and a win over one of the Lansing area's more accomplished teams in Pewamo-Westphalia to open the season.

"We have a lot of kids that want to win and want to work really hard, and to me, that is one of the most important things," Brooks said. "I think they are buying into the new system and that drive and want to win is going to be the biggest thing for us."

East Lansing narrowly trailed at the halftime break, but came out for the final two quarters locked in defensively and more sound in its offensive flow.

"We had more energy on defense and we were getting to the 50-50 balls and executing better on the boards," Brooks, who had success in two seasons at Holt, said. "We were sharing the ball a lot more offensively which gets everyone involved which we need to do."

Senior guard Sophie Clinger led all scorers with 12 points, including two big buckets late in the fourth to help seal the win for the Trojans. Junior Ariyana James added eight points for the Trojans, while freshmen Sydney Black and Sydney Hutson both played valuable roles on both ends.

Klinger, who played a big role in a deep postseason run for East Lansing in 2022, thinks Brooks is the perfect fit for a group looking to return to playing deep into the season.

"This game tonight shows it, our heart and energy, everything has changed from last year going into this year we know that we have a chance at everything," Klinger said. "Going into these games, we feel confident that we are going to win."

Brooks is engaged and animated on the sideline, and showed it when Klinger scored a late bucket after getting fouled to seal it, giving an emphatic shout in celebration.

"It just shows that she cares, and it's easy to play for a coach who cares," Klinger said. "When both ways care, that's how you win games."

Mason was led by 11 points from junior guard Jocelyn Shattuck, while sophomore forward Josi Lator had eight points and senior center Ashlynn Putman added seven points for the Bulldogs.

East Lansing (2-1) will take on Flushing at Grand Blanc High School on Saturday, while Mason (0-3) returns to CAAC Red play with a home game against Fowlerville on Thursday.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @Nathaniel_Bott

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: After down year, East Lansing basketball looks to rediscover success