Down early, Avon softball 'flipped the switch' to beat Roncalli and win 4A regional

AVON – Roncalli had beaten Avon for a Class 4A softball regional championship three years in a row, winning those matchups by a cumulative score of 23-1. So when Roncalli led 2-0 after two innings of Tuesday's regional championship, there was reason to believe the same script was unfolding.

But this time, experience and poise favored Avon. The Orioles kept Roncalli off the scoreboard in the top of the third inning despite giving up a triple. Avon began the bottom of the third with three straight hits, capped by sophomore Lilly Heath’s quick-rolling groundball triple into right-center field that tied the score at two runs a piece.

IHSAA softball regionals: Statewide pairings, schedule, scores

Regan Cooper’s sacrifice fly to center field brought Heath home in the next at-bat, and the Orioles took a lead that they never gave back. Avon went on to win 10-2 to finally take down Roncalli and win a regional title for the first time since 2017.

“We started out a little bit nervous at first, a little bit tight,” first-year Avon coach Kiah Ferrell said. “But we flipped the switch there in that third inning and really turned it around. I know it was one of our goals this year to beat Roncalli, so we've been talking about this game for a while and I was glad to see the girls finally put that into play.”

Avon Orioles Hannah Sutton (5) celebrates a base hit against the Roncalli Royals on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the Class 4A regional championship softball game at Avon High School in Avon, Indiana. The Avon Orioles defeated the Roncalli Royals 10-2.

Once the Orioles settled in, they were in full control. After not recording a hit in the first two innings, Avon had 10 hits in the next four innings.

“Lilly got that triple and we were all super pumped,” said Hannah Sutton, who hit a back-breaking two-run homer in the sixth inning. “It just kept rolling after that. I just feel like (in) that one moment, she told us that we all could do it, and one person kind of passes that and gets us started, and that was a really big confidence booster for us.”

Since Ferrell took over the Avon program in August, the mindset has shifted. The former three-sport Plainfield athlete emphasizes the mental side of the game, and her team has followed suit.

Avon had a three-run third inning, three-run fifth inning and four-run sixth inning to produce its 10 runs in Tuesday’s win. Sutton’s home run was the only one of the game. The Orioles — under Ferrell’s leadership — gained confidence from batter to batter to pull away.

“The energy in the dugout is the biggest thing that we bring to the table, and it's contagious,” Ferrell said. “We passed the bat along and we stay attacking and we just keep tallying runs from there on out.”

That energy didn’t just carry in the batter’s boxes, but it also transferred to the pitcher’s circle. Senior Madeline Herman collected herself after allowing the two early runs. Herman allowed just three Roncalli baserunners in the last five innings, with none of them scoring.

“We’ve come back before, our team has been there before,” said Herman, who also added three RBIs. “I trusted them a lot. I gave them all my trust and started putting the ball where they could touch it so my defense could make the plays.”

Avon managed to snap Roncalli’s streak of making three straight state championships. The 2021 and 2022 state champs had Avon’s number coming in. But this Roncalli squad returned only two regular starters from last season when it fell to Penn in the 4A state championship.

“This was a big game but it was also about just taking it one play at a time,” Heath said. “And just see the ball, hit ball, staying relaxed and just playing the game we've been playing forever.”

Avon didn’t allow the stakes of Tuesday’s game to affect its performance. The team viewed it as just another game, which explains its calm play even after falling behind.

“I think we came in with a different mindset,” Herman said. “Our coaches preach we’ve been in this before, we’ve been here before. And looking at it as just another game really helps ease the nerves and it makes us feel a lot more confident.”

New Palestine is waiting for Avon in the semistate semifinal Saturday. The teams played to close the regular season on May 18, when Karly Anderson hit a walk-off double in the eighth inning to give Avon a 7-6 win in extras.

Avon realizes a team that’s on its level awaits at Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday. Through it all, the Orioles aim to keep their level-headed approach.

“It’s just staying mentally and physically ready,” Ferrell said. “We put in all the work this offseason and leading up to now, and we trust what we’ve put in, and we just keep going from here.”

The winner of Avon vs. New Palestine will play the winner of Center Grove vs. Castle on Saturday night for a chance to make the 4A state championship game.

No matter what happens going forward, this Avon team is clearly different than in past years. They showed it on Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Avon softball overcomes Roncalli to win IHSAA Class 4A regional title