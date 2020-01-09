BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics were off to a rough start against San Antonio, so who did Brad Stevens turn to?

Tacko Fall, of course.

Seeing his first NBA action other than mop-up duty, Fall checked into the game with 10:19 to play in the second quarter with Boston trailing, 40-22.

Still, even with Tacko Time commencing earlier than usual, it wasn't enough as the Celtics were handed a rare loss at home, 129-114.

Fall, returned in the fourth quarter and wound up with four points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field to go with two rebounds.

But that first stint in the first half would prove to be one of the few things that Celtics fans had to cheer about as the C's dropped their second in a row and only their third loss at home (14-3) this season.

And while Fall's presence on the floor was undeniable, it did nothing for Boston and its efforts to cut into the San Antonio lead which was at 18 points when Fall entered and remained at 18 points (52-34) when he went back to the bench at the 5:42 mark of the second quarter.

Fall hasn't played much, but his impact statistically speaking is undeniable.

Having appeared in three games prior to Wednesday, Fall averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 75 percent from the field.

Kemba Walker ejected for arguing non-call

Down big vs. Spurs, Celtics turn to Tacko Fall earlier than usual originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston