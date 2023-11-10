After a down year, Bemidji State seeking to build on new schemes in 2023

Nov. 10—BEMIDJI — Changes are in store this season for the Bemidji State women's basketball team.

After a 8-18 overall record and 5-17 mark in NSIC play last year, the Beavers are seeking to build upon a strong closing stretch that featured back-to-back wins over Sioux Falls and Minot State, plus an overtime victory over St. Cloud State, a top-five team in the NSIC.

In pursuit of that objective, BSU is sprucing up its offensive scheme and adjusting to its personnel by implementing a more driving-based attack.

"We changed up completely what we're running," said head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg. "We typically ran a five-out to blend to a four-out, one-in (with) our posts back to basket. Our posts can play back-to-basket, but they're better at reads when they roll out of some ball screens. We have more attackers than shooters, so putting a post on the block and clogging that up for them is not very significant or intelligent."

For one of those post players, sophomore forward Alyssa Hill, the changes are opening up new offensive avenues, but the devil lies in the details during practice.

"It's good to have more options, and with the personnel we have, I think it'll work better," said Hill, the Beavers' leading returning scorer at 11.4 points per game. "We obviously are repping it a lot, but it's new. I'm pretty comfortable (with it), but it's still a little bit (to get) used to. A lot of it also comes with playing with each other, playing with different groups and getting comfortable playing with different people."

Bemidji State is now one full season removed from the program's back-to-back runs to the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals in 2021 and 2022. Much of the core of those teams has moved on, leaving it to the remaining group to author a new legacy.

"We've had some rocky moments," Hill said. "Sometimes we have bad practices, but overall, if we can push past that and get going on a smoother road, it'll be good. We'll be able to come together and be able to play together and have fun."

Externally, many have low expectations for the Beavers, as they were picked to finish 14th out of 15 conference squads in the NSIC preseason coaches' poll. Stoltenberg isn't a fan of that idea, and she and the rest of BSU's group are eager to showcase an elevated standard.

"That's not where we want to end up, so we have to surprise some people by putting in the work every day," she said. "I don't have a number (of wins). I'm sure sick of being under .500, I know that. But I also know the league, and I know what we're up against. So my goal is to compete every single game. ... Success at the end of the day is still wins and losses, but realistically, I just need us to come in and compete."

To facilitate that advancement, the Beavers have endeavored to enhance their cohesion off the court.

"We've done a lot more team stuff this year already than I feel like we did last year," Hill said. "So that's exciting, just kind of having everybody together outside of basketball and doing things outside of it together."

Junior forward Sam Pogatchnik is one of Bemidji State's remaining links to the 2020-21 and 2021-22 teams and concurs with Hill's assessment, noting that the friendlier the Beavers are off the court, the more synergic and trusting they will be on the floor.

BSU has a run of six consecutive home games to open the season. The early-section stretch in a familiar setting serves as an extended opportunity for the Beavers to establish themselves and the type of basketball they wish to play from the first jump ball.

"Shooting-wise, that always helps, having that home-court territory," Pogatchnik said. "Even our fans, our environment's good, and we really like it. So that'll be exciting for us. Hopefully, we can start off the season great."