Down beat Offaly to maintain perfect Tailteann record

Oisin Savage scored Down's opening goal against Offaly on Sunday [Inpho]

Down rounded of their Tailteann Cup Group 4 schedule by maintaining their perfect record thanks to a 2-22 to 3-13 win over Offaly at Breffni Park on Sunday, but it was far from plain sailing.

Going into the game, both sides already knew of their fate as the Mournemen were assured of top spot and a home quarter-final.

And it seemed this was going to be plain sailing as Down led by eight early in the second period with Offaly down to 14, but the momentum would flip with a pair of goals seeing the game tied up.

The Mournemen would finish with 14 also as Jonny Flynn picked up a second yellow late, but with the game in the melting pot, Conor Laverty's men found the answers with late goals from Oisin Savage and Miceal Rooney seeing them over the line.

Offaly may have been already eliminated before the start of play, but they were full of intent early and after Gareth McKibbin opened the scoring for Down, they had the ball in the net through Daire McDaid who was put in by Cathal Flynn.

Down replied well with the next six points and there was a good spread with no fewer than 10 players getting their name on the sheet in the opening period.

Shealan Johnston kicked two fine points with Paul Quinn and Conor McCrickard doing the honours from placed ball.

Offaly began to grow into it after 20 barren minutes, but a James Guinness point helped Down six clear.

The Faithful were hanging in there with Nigel Dunne landing a brace and McDaid complimenting his earlier goal with a point, but Down were able to find a reply in a very open affair as late scores through Shane Annett, Ben McConville and Gareth McKibbin had them 0-16 to 1-6 ahead at the half.

Carroll sees red

It was a long way back for Offaly and their cause wasn't helped as from the restart, referee Kevin Eannetta produced a red card for midfielder Eoin Carroll.

Danny Magill would extend the gap seconds later as it seemed it was just a question as to what the margin of victory would be.

How wrong we were as Offaly rose to the challenge superbly with Cormac Egan put through for their second goal on 44 minutes.

Caaolan Mooney hit back with a score for Down, but points from Cathal Flynn and Dunne left just a goal in it and that major would come with 52 on the clock as the ball broke to John Furlong who thumped past John O'Hare.

Down replied with scores from Paddy McCarthy and McCrickard, but Offaly pegged them back once again with eight to play.

Down would then lose Flynn to that second yellow late on but with the issue up for grabs, they found the response as Shane Annett teed-up substitute Oisin Savage for the goal and after an exchange of points, a cap was put on it when Rooney poked home at the death.