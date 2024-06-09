It’s down to Auburn and Michigan for four-star DL Nate Marshall

Nate Marshall was a late addition to this weekend’s visitor list, and will leave with a tough decision to make.

The four-star defensive lineman is committed to Michigan, but his recent visit to the Plains has given Auburn almost identical odds to the Wolverines as far as his top school goes.

“It’s Auburn or Michigan,” Marshall said in a recent interview with On3. “I would say it’s pretty close, especially after this visit.”

This weekend marked the second time that Marshall has visited Auburn, his first since April. In a program that is looking to return to its prior glory, every Auburn coach is looking for players that can “change the culture.” Marshall is viewed as one of those players.

Marshall’s primary recruiter is defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams, a fellow Chicagoan. The relationship Marshall has built with King-Williams is a key reason why Auburn remains high on his radar.

“I like Coach Vontrell,” Marshall said. “He’s from where I’m from, so we have that connection. He’s been recruiting me for a year or two, so we have that relationship, that bond. He was an analyst here when JG (Jeremy Garrett) was here. For him to be here, it actually really helps Auburn’s chances. He’s a guy that I was already close to, talking to every day.”

Marshall is the No. 4 defensive tackle from the 2025 recruiting cycle according to On3 and ESPN rankings, and is considered to be the top prospect from Illinois by On3 and Rivals. Michigan remains the frontrunner, but Auburn can make one final push in late July as Marshall plans to return to campus for Big Cat Weekend.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire