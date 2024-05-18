Down, Antrim and Fermanagh earn Tailteann Cup wins

Down defeated London in Ruislip to secure a Tailteann Cup quarter-finals spot while Fermanagh and Antrim also won on Saturday to remain on course for direct passage to the last eight.

The Mournemen only led London 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time but dominated the second half to run out out 1-24 to 0-10 winners.

With London shocking Offaly last weekend when Down defeated Limerick, Conor Laverty's side are now guaranteed to top Group 4 irrespective of what happens in their concluding group fixture against the Faithful County.

Antrim withstood a late Wexford rally to win 1-15 to 0-17 at Wexford Park and set up a Group Two decider against Sligo next weekend.

Fermanagh maintained their 100% record in Group 3 by battling to a 1-13 to 0-13 win over Carlow.

If Wicklow beat Laois on Sunday, it will guarantee Fermanagh a quarter-finals spot given that they hammered Oisin McConville's side last weekend.

However a Laois victory will see them duelling with the Ernemen next weekend for direct passage to the last eight.

Murdock nets Down penalty

Daniel Guinness, all from play, and Pat Havern both hit 0-3 in the first half at Ruislip as the Mournemen went in 0-8 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

However, Down outscored the Exiles 1-6 to 0-1 in the 15 minutes after the resumption with Odhran Murdock firing the goal from a penalty in the 50th minute.

Guinness and Havern both continued to score freely with Miceal Rooney also contributing a series of fine efforts from play.

Even defeat by Offaly next weekend will not prevent Down from topping Group 4 given that they would edge London or Limerick on the head-to-head.

Ruairi McCann's third-minute goal helped Antrim lead 1-8 to 0-7 at half-time at Wexford Park, with Ryan McQuillan and Joseph Finnegan also among the Saffrons' scorers.

Wexford cut Antrim's lead to 1-10 to 0-12 by the 49th minute and while scores from Patrick McAleer, goalkeeper Michael Byrne and McQuillan stretched the Saffrons advantage to four once again, they had to endure a nervy finish as the home side reduced the margin to a single point.

McQuillan finished with 0-6 with McAleer contributing 0-3 for the Saffrons, who finished with 14 men after Conor Hand's black card in injury-time.

Carlow gave Fermanagh a tough game at Netwatch Cullen Park as the Ernemen needed a Conor McShea goal just before the break to go in 1-4 to 0-6 up at half-time.

Josh Largo Ellis hit two third-quarter points following his switch to the half-forward line as Fermanagh led by three after 50 minutes.

A superb score by the impressive Jonathan Cassidy and two late points from substitute Conor Love helped the Ernemen keep their noses in front, with Ultan Kelm's two second-half scores from play also crucial for Kieran Donnelly's side.