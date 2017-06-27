Down 7 and missing Francona, Indians rally to top Texas 15-9

Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion, left, and Carlos Santana celebrate after both score on Lonnie Chisenhall's two-run single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians trailed by seven runs and were without manager Terry Francona by the fourth inning Monday night. Coming off a disheartening sweep to a division rival, Cleveland badly need a few runs.

They got them, and then they kept on going.

Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana each had three RBIs to help Cleveland rally and beat the Texas Rangers 15-9 on Monday night after Francona left the game due to illness.

The Indians came back after trailing 9-2 in the fourth inning to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2015.

"It's awesome," said Chisenhall, whose two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth gave Cleveland the lead. "This is the best win of the year."

The Indians said Francona was evaluated by the team's medical staff and checked out fine. He experienced similar symptoms as when he left a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field on June 14. Then, he underwent a series of tests before being released from hospital, and returned to work the following night.

Cleveland wouldn't say if Francona had been sent to hospital again this time. An update was expected Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Francona missed a game last August after experiencing chest pains.

Francona presented Rangers first baseman and former Indian Mike Napoli with his American League Championship ring before the game. Mills came out to fetch starter Carlos Carrasco in the fourth inning, the first sign the players had that Francona wasn't there.

"I know he's watching somehow and he's proud of what we were doing," Chisenhall said. "You always want him to feel good. His health is the most important thing."

The Indians scored a run in the fourth, four in the fifth, took the lead with five in the sixth and added three in the seventh.

Adrian Beltre, Elvis Andrus and Joey Gallo each homered off Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco to help build Texas' lead, but then the Indians offense finally woke up. Cleveland had been shut out twice, went 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position and got swept over three games by the Minnesota Twins in its previous series.

Cleveland set a season high in runs, matched a season best with 19 hits and was 11 for 28 with runners in scoring position. Every starter except Kipnis had at least two hits.

The comeback moved the Indians back into first place in the AL Central with a half-game lead over Minnesota.

Bryan Shaw (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Tanner Scheppers (0-1) allowed all three batters he faced to reach the base.

"I think coming off the type of series we just came off of, any win would be a good win," Shaw said. "But for us to come back the way we did shows the drive that we have to win."

Andrus added a solo homer off Dan Otero in the fourth after his three-run shot in the second. Beltre had a three-run homer during a four-run first, and Gallo added a solo shot for his 20th of the season.

Carrasco allowed eight runs — tying a career high — in 3 1/3 innings.

___

