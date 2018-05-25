'Book it' -- With Warriors down 3-2 to Rockets, Draymond Green makes a guarantee

The Warriors are on the brink of elimination.

But that doesn't seem to matter to Draymond Green.

Following Golden State's Game 5 loss in Houston, the three-time All-Star made a bold declaration:

"We still winning this," Draymond told Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. "Book it."

Well, well, well.

Ultimately, it isn't a surprise to hear Draymond say this.

If he can take better care of the basketball moving forward, the Warriors should be in good shape:

Warriors are 1-5 in these playoffs when Draymond Green commits 4 or more turnovers, 9-0 w/ 3 or less:

-Game 4 at Spurs = 5 = loss

-Game 3 at Pelicans = 7 = loss

-Game 5 vs Pelicans = 5 = win

-Game 2 at Rockets = 4 = loss

-Game 4 vs Rockets = 4 = loss

-Game 5 at Rockets = 6 = loss











— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 25, 2018

Steve Kerr, too, is confident in the Warriors' ability to win the next two games.

"I feel great about where we are right now," Kerr told reporters. "That may sound crazy, but I feel it. I know exactly what I'm seeing out there ... I'm extremely confident that we're going to take care of business."

The first order of business is winning Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Saturday night.

If the Warriors do that, Game 7 is on Monday night back in Houston.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller



