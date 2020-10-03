Down 2-0 in Finals, Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic doubtful for Game 3 vs. Lakers

Miami Heat players and coaches don’t care if people think the NBA Finals are effectively over.

Trailing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers 0-2, the Heat faces a steep uphill climb. James owns a perfect 23-0 all-time record in playoff series that his team has won the first two games in, and 19 of those 23 series ended in either four or five games.

“We don’t give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said in advance of Sunday’s Game 3 (7:30 p.m., ABC). “What will it take? Whatever is necessary. It’s as simple as that. If you want something badly enough, you’ll figure it out. Our group is extremely stubborn, persistent, and we just need to figure out how to overcome this opponent.”

If the Heat is able to get starting center Bam Adebayo and/or starting guard Goran Dragic back from injury, that would certainly help its chances of rallying in the series. Miami outscored Los Angeles by 17 points in the eight minutes that the trio of Jimmy Butler, Adebayo and Dragic played together in Game 1 of the Finals before Adebayo and Dragic went down with injuries during that contest and missed Game 2.

But on Saturday’s injury report, the Heat again listed Adebayo (neck strain) and Dragic (torn plantar fascia in left foot) as doubtful for Game 3 on Sunday. Both players are working and lobbying hard to return to the court before the end of the Finals.

“Every second before the game,” Butler said when asked how much Adebayo and Dragic are pushing to play through their injuries. “They want to play. They do. But coach understands that you got to take care of your guys. You don’t want it to get too bad. But, yeah, we need those guys, we want those guys out there with us. But it’s just bigger than basketball. We want them to have a long career and whenever they do get back in this series, we want them to be ready to go.”

Adebayo, 23, told Yahoo Sports after Friday’s loss that he hopes to play in Game 3: “Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup. I’m feeling better. I believe I’ll play.” But it remains to be seen if that will be the case, with Adebayo listed as doubtful for the game.

With Dragic’s injury, a lot of it depends on the extent of the plantar fascia tear. The plantar fascia, located on the bottom of the foot, is a thick band of connective tissue that runs from heel to toe and supports and stabilizes the arch of the foot.

“If it’s a relatively large tear, I would say he would be out for the series,” said Dr. Kenneth Jung, a foot and ankle consultant who has worked with the Lakers, Dodgers and other Los Angeles-based sports teams. “If it’s a larger tear, too, there’s a risk that it can go on to a complete rupture with playing on it. At the same time, even if it’s a small tear, if he attempts to play on it then he’s at risk of sustaining a full rupture.

