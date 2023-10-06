Down to 10 scholarship players, Kansas basketball’s depth has once again become a concern

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball remains a contender for Big 12 Conference and national championships this season, despite dropping down to 10 scholarship players available.

The Jayhawks still have high-profile returners like guard Kevin McCullar Jr., forward KJ Adams Jr. and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. They still have high-profile newcomers like guard Elmarko Jackson, center Hunter Dickinson and guard Nicolas Timberlake. The rotation they have, with their top seven or eight guys, will be able to compete with any team’s rotation.

But without the recent dismissal of guard Arterio Morris, Kansas would have 11 scholarship players. Morris, a transfer from Texas, would have also been a valuable piece in the Jayhawks’ rotation. It adds a new element to head coach Bill Self and company’s preparations for a highly anticipated campaign.

“I think now everybody’s just ready to take a new task,” Adams said in early October ahead of Late Night in the Phog. “I think there’s going to be a lot more opportunity for people to show up, and I think the team’s just going to be ready to execute whatever coach has. So, I think whatever happens, happens. But I think everybody’s ready for whatever happens.”

Self acknowledged that depth will become more of a challenge if anyone gets hurt, which has been a problem at times the past couple years. But he added the team is healthy so far. He noted that the team’s trip to Puerto Rico in August helped them be where he feels they need to be at this point.

Ten scholarship players, from Self’s perspective, is plenty. Even if they redshirt someone, like they plan to with forward Zach Clemence, it’s not as if having nine scholarship players take on the load in games is uncommon for Kansas during Self’s tenure. Even if people have to rest some in practices — and at this point Self said he isn’t thinking about load management, to be fair — they have enough walk-ons to help in that area as well.

Guard Michael Jankovich, a veteran walk-on, becomes all the more important in that respect. So, too, does his 3-point shooting. Morris could have been someone the Jayhawks turned to on the perimeter, and for perimeter shooting if he continued to devleop, prior to his departure.

“We’re going to be a deep team this year,” McCullar said. “Everybody off the bench can come in and contribute. Everybody that’s out there that’s starting, you’ve got to do go do what you’re supposed to do. So, we definitely have the depth this year and we’re definitely going to have great guard play. And, of course, we’ve got the inside.”

Guard Jamari McDowell, a freshman newcomer on scholarship like Jackson, then becomes an intriguing player to watch as the months progress. He could have been a redshirt player this year, like Clemence, if Morris was still around. Now, going that direction isn’t really something Kansas can afford to do.

What the Jayhawks could afford to do, is bring someone in as a mid-season addition around Christmas — as Self pointed out. That could add to the depth they have on the perimeter, depending on the player. It’s something Self said they are looking into.

“We wouldn’t sign somebody just to sign somebody,” Self said. “But, yeah, if there’s — there could be guys available, especially international guys.”

