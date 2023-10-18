Down 0-2 in NLCS, Arizona Diamondbacks must treat every game as must-win

PHILADELPHIA — There were 45,000 people screaming with phunny accents and waving red towels Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park — and that was 20 minutes before Phillies starter Aaron Nola took the mound.

There were so many “boos!” when Arizona’s star rookie Corbin Carroll stepped into the batter’s box, it was like Halloween had come early.

And when Philadelphia’s Trea Turner homered in the first off Arizona righty Merrill Kelly, a cheer went up that was so loud it threatened to put a new crack in the Liberty Bell.

It went on like that for the next three hours as the Diamondbacks lost 10-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies, falling behind 0-2 in their best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

The stakes are clear.

Every game from here on out is a “must-win” for Arizona.

If the Diamondbacks lose Game 3, the series is as good as over. Comebacks happen, even 0-3 comebacks, but they’re so rare that they usually require a bloody sock sacrifice to the baseball gods … or at least a good ruse involving a ketchup packet.

Aside from that, Arizona looked so bad in Game 2 that a sweep seemed reasonable.

The good news is that the Diamondbacks can play much, much better than they have this series.

Arizona hitters haven’t been drawing walks. They haven’t been working the count. And they haven’t been stringing together solid at bats.

Frankly, aside from Ketel Marte in Game 2, I’m not sure any of them have even been awake.

They’ve had so many 1-2-3 innings over the last two games that they should call The Count from Sesame Street to throw out the first pitch at Chase Field on Thursday.

There’s no shame in losing to the Phillies in the postseason. Citizens Bank Park has become the toughest place to win a postseason game in the history of the sport.

The Phillies now have 11 wins in a row against National League foes in the playoffs at home, extending a record they tied against Atlanta in the NLDS and broke against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

But things got embarrassing after Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo took Kelly out of the game with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

That decision will be second-guessed more than multiple choice questions on a make-up exam, but it was the players who allowed two consecutive 4-run innings. (Did Evan Longoria, Gabby Moreno and Ryne Nelson really stand there and watch as an infield pop up dropped between the three of them for a hit?!)

The Diamondbacks look rattled.

They need to find some momentum at home to restore a realistic belief that they can come back to Philly and phight their way to the World Series.

Because Philadelphia is NOT a place where a team can win with anything other than their best baseball, and after the last two games, it’s not clear the Diamondbacks even remember what that looks like.

This team is as good as anybody when they’re playing well.

But this team is also capable of losing every game for a month, as we saw in July.

At least if this is one of those sorry, sordid, stagnant stretches, it won’t last that long.

One more loss like this, and the season is as good as over.

Two more losses like this, and it really will be.

