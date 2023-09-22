Dowling's Ra'Shawd Davis is motivated to succeed for senior leaders and offensive linemen

How good has Dowling Catholic running back Ra’Shawd Davis been this season?

So good that commenters on social media are crowning him “a Heisman front-runner.” That is, if the award actually existed in Iowa high school football.

Davis, a junior, is clearly one of the best running backs in the state. He ranks second in Class 5A in rushing yards (641 yards) and rushing touchdowns (11), behind Des Moines Lincoln’s Javon Sanders.

“He's a talented kid,” Dowling Catholic coach Tom Wilson said. “I've been really fortunate to have some good ones. I think he can compare to any or all of those kids that played that position.”

Running backs coach Aundra Meeks has a mantra for this group, Wilson said. “You don't get much done unless the guys in front of you are doing the job.”

Beyond the hype surrounding Davis is a guy who appreciates his blockers and is motivated to succeed for those offensive linemen and Dowling's seniors.

“Ra’Shawd has bought into that and obviously is having a very good year, but I think he would be the first to tell you that A, he's not doing it alone, and B, he wants to keep winning ball games,” Wilson said.

'I take it from them and lead on'

Wilson wishes the Maroons could be a bit more balanced in their offensive attack. But through four games, a heavy dose of Davis behind a stout offensive line is what the night has called for.

Davis split carries last season with CJ Phillip, who is now Southeast Polk’s starting running back after transferring. Knowing he was going to be the focal point of this offense in his junior season, he spent time in the weight room preparing his body. The extra work was vital for his and the team’s success.

Davis said the biggest improvement he made this summer − during camps at Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Grand View − was in his footwork. Place that refinement of his skills behind guys like Kansas State commit Kyle Rakers and several other big bodies on the offensive line, and it’s hard to not lean into that in your offensive attack.

“We know our strengths lie with Ra’Shawd,” Wilson said. “We've got an experienced offensive line, happen to have a Division I kid on that offensive line and our tight end has done nothing but get better. I think the credit has to go to a lot of people.”

Davis’ drive is centered on succeeding and winning for his seniors, who he says have brought him in like a younger brother. Even after scoring the only two touchdowns Dowling recorded in a 14-0 win against Valley, it wasn’t about him. It was about succeeding for the guys who have helped him in his development and were devastated after losing to the Tigers in the 5A semifinals last year.

“The seniors are very good leaders, so I take it from them and lead on,” Davis said.

One way he does that is to provide the same welcoming arms his leaders gave him. When asked what he wants to be remembered for at Dowling, it wasn’t his accolades or success, it was being that welcoming face.

“No matter what or who you are, I’ll bring you in and bring you into the crowd,” Davis said.

Davis' maturation from a young running back is extremely rewarding for Wilson and the rest of the coaching staff after working with him for going on four years now. And through their 4-0 start with lofty goals of a state championship, that growth may just be what pushes the Maroons over the top.

“Ra’Shawd has matured through the years,” Wilson said. “Since he got to eighth grade he’s been in the program and played in the Catholic Football League. Just to see him mature into that is pretty satisfying.”

