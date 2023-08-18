Dowling Catholic football handing quarterback job to experienced senior Dante Cataldo

Dowling Catholic football coach Tom Wilson saw a promising future in quarterback Dante Cataldo back in 2021.

Cataldo, then just a sophomore, was leading the Maroons' offense in a game against Council Bluffs Lincoln, calmly stayed in the pocket and unleashed a perfectly placed and unforgettable touchdown pass.

"His poise in the situation that he was in made me very confident in what he was going to be,” Wilson said.

Cataldo will once again take over the reins as Dowling Catholic’s starting quarterback this season when the Maroons open the 2023 campaign at Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Aug. 26. Cataldo, who has two years of experience already under his belt, is expected to be the main man this entire season.

Dowling Catholic's Dante Cataldo is expected to take over starting duties behind center for the 2023 season.

“It’s all (the offense) going to go through Dante,” Wilson said.

It's not the first time that has happened. Cataldo was thrown into the mix unexpectedly early in Dowling Catholic’s 2021 season when starter Jaxon Smolik went down with a shoulder injury. Cataldo, who shared snaps at times with Jake English, was impressive as a dual threat, completing 28-of-32 passes for 287 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 110 yards and four more scores.

But the opportunity was short-lived. When Smolik returned to health for the 2022 season, Cataldo went back to the bench and filled in mostly in mop-up duty as a junior. Nonetheless, he was impressive in the rare opportunities he got again, completing 17-of-22 passes for 286 yards and two more scores while also running for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

“The situation’s not too big for him,” Wilson said.

More: Johnston quarterback Will Nuss flew under the radar in 2022. Now, he has a target on his back

Cataldo showed that during his on-the-job training over the last two seasons. Wilson believes those moments were monumental in the quarterback's development. The Maroons plan to reap the benefits of those two seasons this year. With Smolik now off to Penn State, Cataldo will once again lead the offense.

This time, it's expected to be his, even with another reliable option, Jack Jepson, waiting in the wings. Cataldo's chance also means the Maroons can possibly open things up with their playbook more. The Maroons relied heavily on Smolik’s strength as a successful passer. But with Cataldo, they’ll be able to utilize his legs even more.

"You may get a little more of that with Dante," Wilson said.

More: What we learned from the first week of Iowa high school football practice

Cataldo will have plenty of help, even with running back CJ Phillip gone. Phillip, now a senior, transferred to Southeast Polk after piling up 823 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground last season. Without him, the Maroons will rely even more on Cataldo and another back, Ra’Shawd Davis, a junior who tallied 787 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022.

Davis, like Cataldo, may have just scratched the surface of his potential. His 2023 season could be even bigger now that he's been given a larger opportunity.

“I think he’s a bigger version of what he was a year ago and he looks to be a step faster,” Wilson said. “I think Ra’Shawd will have a fantastic year. He’s a talented player.

More: Q&A: Kyle Rakers on Dowling football, Kansas State commitment and relationship with Grant Brix

“He expects a lot out of himself. And he wants the ball. And he wants the ball in key moments. He’s proven that he can make big plays.”

Despite the Maroons losing so much experience on offense and many key contributors on defense from last year's 10-2 state semifinalist team, Wilson said he has faith in the young talent on his roster.

"I like our team," Wilson said. "I think they can round out to be a pretty good team before it's all said and done."

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Dowling Catholic quarterback Dante Cataldo no stranger to spotlight