Dowell Loggains joins Penn State as an offensive analyst

We’ve seen several NFL coaches drop down to the collegiate ranks after losing jobs in recent years and Dowell Loggains has joined the list of people making that move.

According to multiple reports, Loggains is joining Penn State head coach James Franklin’s staff as an offensive analyst. Loggains spent the last two years as the Jets’ offensive coordinator under Adam Gase.

Loggains has not coached at the collegiate level in the past. After playing quarterback and holding for kicks at Arkansas, he got a scouting job with the Cowboys and then transitioned to coaching with the Titans. He was the offensive coordinator for a couple of seasons in Tennessee and also served in that role with the Bears and Dolphins before moving to the Jets.

Penn State also hired former Ravens safety Anthony Poindexter as their co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach this week.

