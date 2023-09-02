Dover's Aubin and Carberry each score two touchdowns in 35-0 win over Winnacunnet

HAMPTON – For the second straight year, the Dover and Winnacunnet high school football teams met to open the season.

Dover senior quarterback Ryder Aubin runs in for one of his two touchdowns in Friday's 35-0 Division I season-opening win over Winnacunnet on Friday in Hampton.

And for the second consecutive year, it was the play of quarterback Ryder Aubin and the Green Wave defense that led Dover to a season-opening victory. Last year, it was 14-0 at Dunaway Field in Dover; this year it was Dover walking off the field with a 35-0 win over the Warriors at Alumni Field.

More: Week 1 high school football: STA walks off with shutout on road; Marshwood falls

“It’s a great way to start the year,” Dover head coach Eric Cumba said. “We competed every play, no matter who was out there. I think the effort, across the board, was there. I think we handled every situation of football pretty well and that’s something you’re always nervous about going into the first week.”

More: Portsmouth/Oyster River running game, strong defense dominate in 40-6 win over Spaulding

Winnacunnet had just eight yards of total offense in the first half, and finished with 69.

“I think we knew we were in for a little bit of an uphill battle,” Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur said. “We had a lot of changes we’ve been dealing with the last couple of weeks, but the kids have been working hard in practice. All I asked tonight was that we played physical, to keep our heads up no matter what the situation was, and that we played with class. I think the kids did that tonight.”

Aubin and Bryce Carberry both scored two touchdowns for the Green Wave, while Brady McInnes opened the scoring with 7-yard touchdown run on Dover's second drive.

Here are five takeaways from the game

Aubin delivers another winning performance

Winnacunnet's Jake Magri tries to bring down Dover quarterback Ryder Aubin during Friday's Division I football game in Hampton.

Aubin ran for two touchdowns, both in the first half. The first one was a 29-yard scamper, while the second was a 3-yard run up the middle. For the game, Aubin gained 79 yards on 10 carries. He also completed 4 of 12 passes for 53 yards.

“It always feels good,” Aubin said. “We came in here looking for a win, and that’s what we did. We’re 1-0. We have some things to clean up, especially on offense, but our defense played great.”

Dover reserves preserve shutout

Dover's Liam Gannon (34),Jacob Mangum (18), Kyle Merrill (64) and Syncere Bailey (7) combine for a sack of Winnacunnet quarterback Riley McDaniel in the first half of Friday's football game.

The Warriors, after forcing Dover’s third punt of the night, had a first-and-10 from the Dover 44 with 4:50 left against the Dover second- and third-string players. It was the first time the Warriors found themselves in Green Wave territory all game.

Winnacunnet junior quarterback Riley McDaniel had three runs for 37 yards on the final drive. His last carry gave Winnacunnet a second-and-goal at the 5 as time was winding down. The next play lost three yards, and McDaniel misfired on third, bringing up fourth down. But the clock, which started running time with 9:50 left in the third due to Dover’s 30-point lead, ran out before the Warriors could attempt a play on fourth down.

“It was good for those guys who were on the field to get that taste of success,” Cumba said. “They watched for 3½ quarters, and for them to go out there and have a piece of the win in that manner goes a long way in building confidence with those younger kids.”

Aubin was excited to see the reserves come up with the defensive stop at the end.

“That’s huge for keeping the family together,” he said. “We had our second- and third-string guys in there getting some varsity time, and that was huge for them to keep (Winnacunnet) out of the end zone.”

Carberry finds the end zone twice

Carberry scored Dover’s lone touchdown of the second half, a 1-yard run with 9:15 left in the third quarter, giving Dover a 35-0 lead.

The tight end/middle linebacker also scored in the first half. However, this was on the defensive side of the ball, returning an interception 20 yards for a score and giving Dover a commanding 21-0 lead with 9:25 left in the half.

Carberry had one interception last season, but said this one was “felt different.”

“It was nice running it back and scoring the touchdown with my boys on defense,” Carberry said. “We’ve been preparing for our preset reads, and I just read the play. The running back came down to block, the guard backed up, and I knew it was going to be a pass.”

Warriors take a positive out of season-opening loss

Winnacunet's Owen Denio sacks Dover backup quarterback Cooper Gagne in the fourth quarter of Friday's Division I football game in Hampton.

The Green Wave gained more than 10 yards on 16 plays, the long one being Aubin’s 29-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the opening quarter.

However, Francoeur liked how his Warrior defense, with little varsity experience played. Junior Dylan Palm got an interception on Dover's first offensive play of the game, and sophomore Owen Denio delivered a sack for a loss of six yards in the fourth quarter.

On Dover's first play from scrimmage, Winnacunnet's Dylan Palm intercepts a pass intended for Dover's Syncere Bailey.

“There were times Dover got the ball down the field and into the end zone, but I thought we made them work for it,” Francoeur said. “I think our defense made a huge step forward from last week’s scrimmage against Nashua South. The amount of times our defense had to try and make a stop, I thought they did pretty well for the situations we found ourselves in.”

Dover freshmen duo prove their value

Dover's Ben Allen is brought down by Winnacunnet's Jack Strother during Friday's game in Hampton.

The Green Wave started two freshmen in Amari Lewis, a running back and cornerback, and Ben Allen, a wide receiver.

Lewis ran the ball four times for 40 yards, gaining 11 yards on two occassions and a high of 15 yards on his only carry in the second half. He gained three yards on his other carry. He also served as Dover's punt returner, and had three long runs all called back due to a penalty.

Allen caught three passes, all in the first half, for 30 yards.

“They showed they belong,” Cumba said. “They are two very good football players, who are also very football smart. (Lewis) can run, but he understands space and what is going on in the field, and that allows him to capitalize on situations. (Allen) is a very smart wide receiver; those two showed right from the jump they belong here and there’s no reason they can’t continue to show what they did tonite.”

In all of Cumba’s years coaching high school football, he has never had two freshmen contribute right from the start of the season.

“I’ve had freshmen that kind of developed into (contributing) later in the year, but not from game one,” Cumba said. “They’re a unique pair.”

Coming up

Dover will host Sanford, Maine next Friday, while Winnacunnet will visit Portsmouth/Oyster River.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Aubin, Carberry lead Dover football past Winnacunnet in season opener