Dover winners and losers

Here is a look at the winners and losers from Dover Motor Speedway:

WINNERS:

Chase Elliott — Scored his first win of the season, becoming the final Hendrick Motorsports driver to win this year. It’s not like he’s been way off. Elliott led the points entering the race. His win was his fourth consecutive top-10 finish.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Runner-up finish was his best result of the year for the JTG Daugherty Racing driver and ended a streak of seven consecutive finishes of 25th or worse. He moved from 31st to 27th in the points.

Chris Buescher — Earned his first career Cup pole on Saturday and followed it with an eighth-place finish Monday. That’s his best finish in 12 Cup starts at Dover. He was the top-finishing Ford.

Erik Jones — His 10th-place finish gives him back-to-back top 10s for the first time this year. He has four top 10s in the first 11 races. He had six top 10s last year.

LOSERS

Denny Hamlin — Yes, he won the first stage, but he had a tire come off after exiting pit road during that stage. That’s expected to lead to a four-race suspension for crew chief Chris Gabehart and two pit crew members. After climbing through the field, Hamlin’s car was damaged when he couldn’t avoid Cody Ware’s spinning car. Hamlin wasn’t a factor after that, finishing 21st. He’s finished 18th or worse in each of the four races since his Richmond win.

TEAM PENSKE — None of the organization’s three cars finished in the top 25. Ryan Blaney, who won stage 2, finished 26th, three laps down. Joey Logano, who had contact with the wall, was four laps down in 29th. Austin Cindric finished last in the 36-car field after an incident.

Kurt Busch — Contact from AJ Allmendinger’s car caused Busch to wreck. Busch went on to place 31st. That is the fourth time in the last six races Busch has finished 30th or worse. He was fifth in the points after Atlanta in late March. Busch left Dover 20th in the points.

It’s always an eye opener when you’re out of rhythm… You see just how important that aspect is in racing. Our team has all the building blocks of success… its just putting them all together at the same time. Thanks to @WeisMarkets & @Royal_Farms for riding with us. pic.twitter.com/jKHR4hc8Mm — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) May 2, 2022

