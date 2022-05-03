Dover Race Rewind: Rain delay, a historic team victory

Associated Press

Chase Elliott took note that Dover's grandstands passed the eye test and looked fuller on Sunday before rain washed out the conclusion of the race. A track that scaled down in size — and races — in recent years had full sections, hundreds of fans crowded the entertainment events chasing driver autographs, and the turnout for a country music concert seemed fitting for a popular act on the property’s yearly music festival. The advertising tarps that once covered empty sections at Dover Motor Speedway went the way of the rain on Monday: Totally gone.