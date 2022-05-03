Dover Race Rewind: Rain delay, a historic team victory
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway that saw Chase Elliott become Hendrick Motorsports' fourth 2022 winner in this week's Race Rewind.
Kyle Larson spins on the frontstretch in the No. 5 and blows the front and rear right tires at Dover Motor Speedway.
The 2020 Cup Series champion is back on the climb, but was it enough to move the No. 9 Chevrolet to the No. 1 spot in the rankings?
Chase Elliott delivered for us last week, so let's make it two in a row as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington.
Chase finally returned to Victory Lane at Dover, breaking a winless streak and silencing the doubters. And guess who's back in the booth next week?!
Wrap-up of CUP and Xfinity Series races at the ‘Monster Mile’. Chase Elliott won the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race for his first win in 2022. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
Tim Brewer will never forget April 4 of this year, when he received one of the most important and humbling texts he ever has. “The text said, ‘Hey, Brewer, we’d like you to be on Sirius (NASCAR) Radio at 4:15 this afternoon, we want to talk about the nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” […]
Here is what drivers said after Monday's Cup race, won by Chase Elliott, at Dover Motor Speedway.
Chase Elliott took note that Dover's grandstands passed the eye test and looked fuller on Sunday before rain washed out the conclusion of the race. A track that scaled down in size — and races — in recent years had full sections, hundreds of fans crowded the entertainment events chasing driver autographs, and the turnout for a country music concert seemed fitting for a popular act on the property’s yearly music festival. The advertising tarps that once covered empty sections at Dover Motor Speedway went the way of the rain on Monday: Totally gone.
Chase Elliott wasn't the only driver who was feeling good after Monday's Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway.
