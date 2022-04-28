Dover offers monster of a good time for Xfinity Series

Following Noah Gragson‘s victory in a dramatic overtime finish at the NASCAR Xfinity Series‘ biggest track last weekend, the series moves to the always exciting Dover Motor Speedway for a test on the “Monster Mile” this week.

Saturday afternoon‘s A-GAME 200 at Dover (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) presents a unique challenge to the Xfinity Series championship, with only one of the series‘ full-time competitors having ever won this race previously.

RELATED: Weekend schedule for Dover | Xfinity Series standings

Two-time Dover winner Justin Allgaier is hopeful that his track record will push him forward in the points and into an already tightly-grouped trio atop the championship.

Veteran AJ Allmendinger, who finished third last weekend in a typically frantic Talladega Superspeedway rush to the checkered flag, leads the Xfinity Series championship by 40 points over Gragson and 45 points over Ty Gibbs — the two swapping positions in the standings following Gragson‘s win and Gibbs‘ rough superspeedway outing.

Allmendinger has top-10 finishes in every race this season topped with a victory at the Circuit of The Americas last month. The driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet has only a pair of Xfinity starts at Dover – with a best finish of fourth-place last year — and has never led a lap there.

Gragson‘s Talladega victory was his second of the season. His first came at the other 1-mile track, Phoenix Raceway, which gives him plenty of momentum as the series arrives in Dover.

Gragson has never won on the “Monster Mile,” but the driver of the JR Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet does have four top-10 finishes in six starts with a best showing of fourth place in 2020. He‘s led only 38 laps at Dover during that time — but neither of his other closest championship challengers — Allmendinger or Gibbs — have led even a single lap at the track.

Story continues

This will be only the second Dover start for Gibbs, who will be looking to regain momentum after a tough Talladega race. Involved in an accident on the big track, Gibbs finished 35th suffering only the second DNF in 27 career Xfinity Series races to date. Gibbs‘ three wins and 330 laps led in 2022 are most in the series. The driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota finished fifth in his only Dover race, last year.

Bringing us to Allgaier, who boasts a top-five finish in nearly half of his 21 Dover starts, including wins in 2018 and 2020 and three runner-up showings. In the last 12 Dover races, the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet has 11 top-10 and nine top-five finishes — including the two victories. His 447 career laps led is most among Xfinity Series regulars and twice he‘s led 100 or more laps in a Dover race.

It all speaks well for a potential Dover rebound to Allgaier‘s 2022 season. He‘s currently ranked sixth in the championship, 121-points behind Allmendinger, but has finished 22nd or worse in four of the last five races. His best finish of the year is fifth (at Daytona International Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway). His last win came almost exactly a year ago — May 8 at Darlington Raceway.

MORE: Dash 4 Cash heads to Dover

“I can‘t wait to get to Dover this weekend with our No. 7 team,” Allgaier said. “We‘ve been really strong there the last couple of years and I feel extremely confident that we are going to pick up right where we left off when we hit the track for practice on Friday. Hopefully, we can have a solid, smooth weekend and be right where we need to be, come race time, to fight for the win.

“I‘m ready to go.”

The Dover race marks the Dash 4 Cash program‘s 2022 finale. Gragson, Landon Cassill, Allmendinger and Ryan Sieg are qualified to win the $100,000 bonus check this week following their work last week at Talladega. The highest finisher among them earns the bonus cash from sponsor Comcast Xfinity. Allmendinger has won two of the three Dash 4 Cash prizes this season.