Dover NASCAR: Kyle Larson ends two-year winless streak
Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyle Larson ended a 75-race streak dating back to 2017 without a NASCAR Cup race victory by winning at Dover.
Larson was the early challenger to Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, who was celebrating his 500th Cup start.
Polesitter Hamlin convincingly won the first stage and was dominating the early stages of the second.
Larson faded slightly in the middle of the 400-lap contest, with Martin Truex Jr becoming the main challenger to Hamlin, before coming back into the frame towards the end of the second stage.
That was, in part, due to Hamlin struggling to get past Team Penske's Joey Logano.
Logano was running more than 20 laps down after missing the start due to a broken rear axle. Truex was able to capitalise on Hamlin being impeded and took the second stage.
Then, at the subsequent pitstop, Truex was slow after a mechanic slipped while servicing him. This dropped him back to sixth and allowed Larson to control the final stage from the front.
Truex worked his way back up to second, finishing 1.503 seconds behind Larson at the flag, while Hamlin faded to fifth after reporting engine issues during the final stage.
Alex Bowman consistently worked his way up the order from 12th to manage third place for Hendrick ahead of Kevin Harvick, who was towards the front of the field throughout.
Logano was not the only playoff contender to suffer with issues. Ryan Blaney's day came to an early end after he reported having no brakes on his Penske Ford, and Chase Elliot's race was over after just eight laps due to an engine failure.
This leaves all three with a lot of work to do in the remaining two races of the round of 12, despite Logano reclaiming a small number of spots through the misfortune of others and finishing 34th.
William Byron was running strongly before serving a penalty for speeding in the pits. He dropped out of the top 10 and failed to recover, ending up 13th.
Kyle Busch was another contender to face a penalty, but he recovered to finish well inside the top 10 in sixth, ahead of Matt DiBenedetto, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer.
Brad Keselowski finished just outside in 11th, making little impact on the top 10 through much of the race.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
1
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
400
2
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
400
3
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
400
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
400
5
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
400
6
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
400
7
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
400
8
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
400
9
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
399
10
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
399
11
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
399
12
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
398
13
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
398
14
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
398
15
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
398
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
398
17
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
398
18
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
398
19
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
396
20
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
395
21
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
394
22
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
393
23
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
393
24
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
391
25
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
390
26
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
389
27
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
388
28
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
385
29
B.J. McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
382
30
Joe Nemechek
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
381
31
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
380
32
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
380
33
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
377
34
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
375
35
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
297
36
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
232
37
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
180
38
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
