Dover NASCAR: Kyle Larson ends two-year winless streak

Craig Woollard
Autosport
Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyle Larson ended a 75-race streak dating back to 2017 without a NASCAR Cup race victory by winning at Dover.

Larson was the early challenger to Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, who was celebrating his 500th Cup start.

Polesitter Hamlin convincingly won the first stage and was dominating the early stages of the second.

Larson faded slightly in the middle of the 400-lap contest, with Martin Truex Jr becoming the main challenger to Hamlin, before coming back into the frame towards the end of the second stage.

That was, in part, due to Hamlin struggling to get past Team Penske's Joey Logano.

Logano was running more than 20 laps down after missing the start due to a broken rear axle. Truex was able to capitalise on Hamlin being impeded and took the second stage.

Then, at the subsequent pitstop, Truex was slow after a mechanic slipped while servicing him. This dropped him back to sixth and allowed Larson to control the final stage from the front.

Truex worked his way back up to second, finishing 1.503 seconds behind Larson at the flag, while Hamlin faded to fifth after reporting engine issues during the final stage.

Alex Bowman consistently worked his way up the order from 12th to manage third place for Hendrick ahead of Kevin Harvick, who was towards the front of the field throughout.

Logano was not the only playoff contender to suffer with issues. Ryan Blaney's day came to an early end after he reported having no brakes on his Penske Ford, and Chase Elliot's race was over after just eight laps due to an engine failure.

This leaves all three with a lot of work to do in the remaining two races of the round of 12, despite Logano reclaiming a small number of spots through the misfortune of others and finishing 34th.

William Byron was running strongly before serving a penalty for speeding in the pits. He dropped out of the top 10 and failed to recover, ending up 13th.

Kyle Busch was another contender to face a penalty, but he recovered to finish well inside the top 10 in sixth, ahead of Matt DiBenedetto, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer.

Brad Keselowski finished just outside in 11th, making little impact on the top 10 through much of the race.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

1

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

400

2

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

400

3

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

400

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

400

5

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

400

6

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

400

7

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

400

8

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

400

9

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

399

10

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

399

11

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

399

12

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

398

13

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

398

14

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

398

15

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

398

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

398

17

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

398

18

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

398

19

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

396

20

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

395

21

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

394

22

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

393

23

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

393

24

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

391

25

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

390

26

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

389

27

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

388

28

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

385

29

B.J. McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

382

30

Joe Nemechek

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

381

31

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

380

32

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

380

33

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

377

34

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

375

35

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

297

36

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

232

37

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

180

38

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

