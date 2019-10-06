Dover NASCAR: Kyle Larson ends two-year winless streak

Larson ends two-year winless streak

Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyle Larson ended a 75-race streak dating back to 2017 without a NASCAR Cup race victory by winning at Dover.

Larson was the early challenger to Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, who was celebrating his 500th Cup start.

Polesitter Hamlin convincingly won the first stage and was dominating the early stages of the second.

Larson faded slightly in the middle of the 400-lap contest, with Martin Truex Jr becoming the main challenger to Hamlin, before coming back into the frame towards the end of the second stage.

That was, in part, due to Hamlin struggling to get past Team Penske's Joey Logano.

Logano was running more than 20 laps down after missing the start due to a broken rear axle. Truex was able to capitalise on Hamlin being impeded and took the second stage.

Then, at the subsequent pitstop, Truex was slow after a mechanic slipped while servicing him. This dropped him back to sixth and allowed Larson to control the final stage from the front.

Truex worked his way back up to second, finishing 1.503 seconds behind Larson at the flag, while Hamlin faded to fifth after reporting engine issues during the final stage.

Alex Bowman consistently worked his way up the order from 12th to manage third place for Hendrick ahead of Kevin Harvick, who was towards the front of the field throughout.

Logano was not the only playoff contender to suffer with issues. Ryan Blaney's day came to an early end after he reported having no brakes on his Penske Ford, and Chase Elliot's race was over after just eight laps due to an engine failure.

This leaves all three with a lot of work to do in the remaining two races of the round of 12, despite Logano reclaiming a small number of spots through the misfortune of others and finishing 34th.

William Byron was running strongly before serving a penalty for speeding in the pits. He dropped out of the top 10 and failed to recover, ending up 13th.

Kyle Busch was another contender to face a penalty, but he recovered to finish well inside the top 10 in sixth, ahead of Matt DiBenedetto, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer.

Brad Keselowski finished just outside in 11th, making little impact on the top 10 through much of the race.

Race result



Pos Driver Team Car Laps 1 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 400 2 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 400 3 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 400 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 400 5 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 400 6 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 400 7 Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing Toyota 400 8 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 400 9 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 399 10 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 399 11 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 399 12 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing Ford 398 13 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 398 14 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 398 15 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 398 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing Ford 398 17 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 398 18 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 398 19 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 396 20 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 395 21 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 394 22 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 393 23 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 393 24 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 391 25 Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports Ford 390 26 Landon Cassill StarCom Racing Chevrolet 389 27 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports Ford 388 28 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 385 29 B.J. McLeod Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet 382 30 Joe Nemechek Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 381 31 Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 380 32 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 380 33 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Ford 377 34 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 375 35 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 297 36 Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 232 37 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 180 38 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8

