Dover Cup starting lineup

DOVER, Del. — For the first time in his career, Chris Buescher will lead the Cup field to the green flag Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.

Buescher had never won a pole in 306 prior NASCAR national series starts, 232 of which came in the Cup Series. He’ll start alongside Denny Hamlin on the front row Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, FS1).

Hendrick Motorsports took three of the top six starting spots in qualifying, with Kyle Larson third, Chase Elliott fourth and Alex Bowman sixth. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney broke up the Hendrick party in fifth place.

Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez will start seventh and eighth ahead of Toyota drivers Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch.

