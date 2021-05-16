Dover Cup race results, driver points

Alex Bowman led a historic 1-2-3-4 finish for Hendrick Motorsports on Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Kyle Larson finished second and was followed by Chase Elliott and William Byron.

Hendrick Motorsports cars led 382 of the 400 laps. Larson led a race-high 263 laps and won both stages.

Joey Logano was best of the rest, finishing fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Denny Hamlin remains the points leader after Sunday’s race at Dover. He has 574 points. Hamlin is followed by William Byron (473 points), Martin Truex Jr. (472), Joey Logano (442) and Kyle Larson (440).

