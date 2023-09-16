Dover can't catch a break in Week 5 loss to Steubenville

DOVER – The ball bounced Steubenville’s way Friday night at Dover. Not once, but twice.

Two near-miraculous third down catches by Isaac Hill and a downhill running attack fueled Big Red to a 34-14 win over the Crimson Tornadoes at Crater Stadium.

“That was the best team game we played all year,” said 41-year Steubenville head coach Reno Saccoccia. “We had a really good ground game, but we got some lucky breaks on a couple passes. Normally we don’t get breaks, but the key to getting breaks is taking advantage of it.”

The first big break came on Steubenville’s final drive of the first half.

Holding a 14-0 lead, Big Red faced a third-and-11 at its own 1. Quarterback Aydan Manning fired a pass toward the left sideline. A Dover defender nearly intercepted the throw, but it was tipped into the hands of Hill for a 29-yard gain. The senior receiver later caught a 20-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to make it 20-0.

In the third quarter, on third-and-15 from its own 11, Manning again fired toward the left sideline. This time, the pass was tipped forward by a Steubenville receiver into the hands of Hill. Savier Faulks later scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to give Steubenville a 28-7 lead.

Dover's quarterback Jack Judkins is sacked by Steubenville's Kyleigh Hopkins in week 5 high school football action, Friday, Sept. 15 at Crater Stadium in Dover.

Saccoccia wasn’t sure how luck went his team’s way.

“I don’t know,” he said. “That’s why it’s luck.”

Dover made it 20-7 on the opening drive of the third quarter. Sophomore quarterback Jack Judkins connected with senior tailback J. J. Barton on an 11-yard touchdown pass. Junior tailback Talon Patton added on a 4-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter for the Crimson Tornadoes.

But Steubenville’s (4-1) running game out of the I-formation took over. Faulks led the way with 111 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Sophomore tailback Ca’Juan Bryant ran for 55 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought we played hard on defense,” Dover head coach Dan Ifft said after his team fell to 2-3. “We didn’t give up big plays and made them earn everything. I knew they were a good offensive team, well coached, and a great line. But you’ve got to get first downs on offense which we weren’t able to do.

Dover's Daylen Park eyes the end zone during the second quarter in week 5 high school football action against Steubenville, Friday, Sept. 15 at Crater Stadium in Dover.

“I’m not disappointed in my kids. It was a tough, hard-fought game. Hopefully we learned and grow from this."

Before the game, Dover honored long-time athletic volunteer Matt Stephens, who passed away earlier this year.

Players removed their helmets and donned bandannas with an American flag pattern, something that Stephens often sported while working the sidelines. A moment of silence quieted the packed crowd, including a large contingent that made the 60-mile trip from Steubenville.

“Matt was an outstanding human being,” Ifft said. “He just loved these kids and loved the program. I don’t know if every school has a Matt, but everyone should. He’s a man who gave up himself to a lot of people.”

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Dover Crimson Tornadoes football falls to Steubenville Big Red