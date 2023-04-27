Dover 101: Trends to watch, rule changes, tire info

One week after tackling the behemoth of Talladega Superspeedway, the NASCAR Cup Series travels up to the Mid-Atlantic to take on the “Monster Mile” of Dover Motor Speedway.

Before the green flag drops for Sunday’s Würth 400 (2 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), prepare for 400 laps in “The First State” with trends to watch for Dover, notable moments at the “Monster Mile,” rule changes and tire notes for the race.

ALEX BOWMAN TO MISS SUNDAY’S RACE

The 2021 Dover winner is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after suffering a fractured vertebra following a wreck in a sprint car race in West Burlington, Iowa, Tuesday.

Bowman currently sits ninth in the Cup Series standings with six top 10s and three top fives through 10 races in 2023.

Josh Berry will pilot the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports as Bowman recovers. Berry recently piloted the No. 9 for five races as Chase Elliott recovered from his leg injury. The Xfinity Series regular scored an eye-opening second-place finish at Richmond earlier this month.



📉 TRENDS TO WATCH 📈

— The last six Dover races were won by different drivers.

— Hendrick Motorsports owns 22 wins at Dover, more than double any other organization.

— Chevrolet is the only manufacturer with multi-time winners in 2023 (Kyle Larson, William Byron, Kyle Busch).

— Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Busch lead active drivers in wins at Dover with three each.

NOTABLE MOMENTS 🎥

2001: Dale Jr. wins first race after 9/11 | WATCH

2007: Martin Truex Jr. scores first career Cup Series victory at Dover | WATCH

Spring 2017: Jimmie Johnson scores 83rd and final Cup victory | WATCH

Fall 2017: Kyle Busch passes Chase Elliott with two to go to steal Dover win | WATCH

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE 🗓️

Saturday, April 29

— 10:35 a.m. ET: Practice (FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m., PRN)

— 11:20 a.m. ET: Qualifying (FS1, PRN)

Sunday, April 30

— 2 p.m. ET: Würth 400 (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

RULE CHANGES/GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES 🛞

NOTE: The updated short-track package will not be utilized at Dover Motor Speedway. Its next usage will be for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21.

The GEICO Restart Zone returned to its 2022 dimensions after being extended for this season’s first five races.

The Cup Series will run the same tire code that was used at Dover last season. Teams will be issued one set of tires for practice, one set for qualifying and an additional eight sets for Sunday’s race.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty, plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

