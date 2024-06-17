Dovbyk ready for Euro 2024 as Napoli and Milan watch on

Artem Dovbyk will lead the line for Ukraine in their Euro 2024 opener against Romania and he’ll be closely followed by both Napoli and Milan.

The 26-year-old striker shined this season for Girona, netting 24 goals and providing eight assists across 36 La Liga matches, and seems destined to depart in the coming months, ready for the next step in his career.

Milan are still actively on the hunt for a new striker and haven’t managed to close out a deal yet with Joshua Zirkzee, whilst Napoli are looking around for a replacement for Victor Osimhen, who is ready to leave in a high-profile transfer.

Dovbyk interest

Page 15 of today’s Corriere dello Sport and page 19 of today’s Tuttosport both detail how Napoli and Milan will be keeping a close eye on Dovbyk and Ukraine at the European Championship, following the striker closely as the summer transfer market approaches.

Girona are willing to sell the 26-year-old and have set a €40m price tag, an accessible fee for both Serie A clubs. Arsenal have also been linked with a move, but the centre forward would prefer a club where he can shine and be a leading figure.