This Douglass tennis star has revitalized the sport in his community

Douglass sophomore William Berry vividly recalls the day he accepted tennis as his calling.

The moment of realization came on his 10th birthday. Berry was invited to the OKC Tennis Center to play on the first day of a tennis camp hosted by the First Serve program.

However, Berry didn't care about the cake and candles laid out for him that day. All he could think about was going to work with his new tennis racket.

With each swing, Berry's dedication to the sport intensified.

The sound of the tennis ball hitting his racket became a constant in his life, echoing through the halls of his childhood home. It even left a few cracks in the walls — a testament to his unwavering commitment.

Today, Berry is one of the state's finest tennis players, breathing new life into the Trojans program. He recently placed sixth in No. 1 singles in the Class 4A state tournament.

His remarkable success has not only elevated the Trojans program but sparked a renewed interest in tennis among Berry's local community.

Here is what Berry said about his journey in tennis in a recent interview with The Oklahoman.

Douglass' William Berry, boys tennis, is pictured during The Oklahoman's annual high school spring sports media day at Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Q: What exactly worked for you all throughout the season to make it down to the state tournament?

A: “I really wanted to show my teammates that they can do whatever they put their mind to and I also wanted to prove to myself that I can do it, too. I've been playing at the OKC Tennis Center and working with the First Serve program since I was like 10 years old, and used to watch the state tournament all the time. I've always wanted to be one of those high schoolers at the podium. I wanted to be someone that somebody like me could look up to, you know? I didn’t think I’d be playing tennis for real, but look at me now.

Q: How long have you been playing tennis and what got you into the sport?

A: “So I’ve been playing for over six years now. Back in elementary school, I remember it being basketball season and I was trying to and what not until my friend gave me this tennis permission slip and told me to sign up. It was a good form of peer pressure I’d say because that piece of paper changed my whole life. At that time I was trying to find something I love, so I gave my mom that permission slip. She signed it and the rest is pretty much history.”

Q: What exactly is the attachment to tennis for you? What did you like about it so much that made you keep coming back to the OKC Tennis Center?

A: “I'm very competitive. That along with the fact that tennis is a sport that really doesn’t have much to do with your physique. It’s all mental. The thing I love about it most is that tennis is a game that is literally you versus yourself and how disciplined you are. It's not like shooting a basketball because nobody can block your shot, you know? That and players like Ian Wu push me all the time to get better — and I have since I started coming everyday.”

Q: What led you to become the driving force to get the tennis program rolling again at Douglass? What is your motivation at this point?

A: “The school has had tennis teams in the past, but when I got here it wasn't well known around the school or people didn’t take it seriously. Even when I was an 8th grader about to come here I told people that they needed a real tennis team. I’m from the Eastside. I didn’t want to have to go to Carl Albert or Midwest City to have to go play tennis. I wanted to be a Trojan then and I still do now. I want to show that I can go to college from here and stand out in my hometown. But since Coach Amber Smith got here this year, the program has really begun to spread throughout the school and we finally have lots of people coming out to play. I love seeing people smile, so I just want people to have a place to have fun — and I think we’ve done that since the start of the year. At the end of the day, I want to become a Pro and play at the highest level.”

Q: What impact has the First Serve program had on increasing minority representation in tennis and how have they helped in your youth?

A: “They’ve been there for me since day one and mean the world to me. At the end of the day, they care about pushing the game forward and getting more players involved regardless of the color of their skin. The tennis center has given so many students that look like me or come from different backgrounds a place to work on our game. They say that it takes a village to raise that kid — and they’ve been that village in regards to me. I’m grateful for the program and I don’t know where I’d be without them.”

