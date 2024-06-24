Douglas Luiz set to have Juventus medical on Thursday

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz is set to have his Juventus medical in Las Vegas on Thursday. The 26-year-old is currently representing his country at the Copa America Stateside and looks set to be Thiago Motta’s first signing.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bianconeri medical staff are flying out to the USA to undergo his tests before an announcement is hopefully made at the weekend.

Aston Villa were initially asking for €50M for the player, the pink journal claims that Juventus will pay an initial €22M, which could rise to €25M with bonuses, with both Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea moving in the opposite direction.

Douglas Luiz has made no secret of his desire to play in Serie A next term and has spoken personally to new Bianconeri coach, Thiago Motta.

The player, who joined Aston Villa from Manchester City in 2019, made 35 Premier League appearances last season, scoring nine goals whilst providing five assists. He could also pick up his 16th international cap when Brazil open their Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on Tuesday.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN