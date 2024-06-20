Douglas Luiz potential exit - good or bad move?
How do you feel about Douglas Luiz's potential exit from Villa Park?
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
The Chiefs were presented with their Super Bowl LVIII rings last week in a private ceremony.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Other countries provide a safety net for their track & field selection process to the Olympics. The U.S. does not, setting up a cutthroat but fair test to make the U.S. Olympic team.
The Broncos are still reeling from the Russell Wilson trade.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Woods has played only nine PGA Tour events over the last three seasons.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
College administrators are bracing for the new reality of sharing revenue directly with athletes as part of the terms of the House settlement agreement.
We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR.
Shaw resigned in 2022 after back-to-back 3-9 seasons with the Cardinal.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Werth bought a 10% stake in Dornoch in 2022.