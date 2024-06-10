Douglas Luiz: Juventus propose new plan in talks with Aston Villa

Juventus have held a new round of talks for Douglas Luiz with Aston Villa and are open to including a second player in a possible deal.

The Bianconeri are planning some sweeping changes in the squad this summer as they prepare to start a new project under Thiago Motta, who has already started to shape up his squad in the Piedmont capital.

Juventus have identified Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori as their priorities for the transfer window, but are also keen on Douglas Luiz, who would take over Manuel Locatelli’s role in Thiago Motta’s system.

Latest Douglas Luiz talks

As detailed by Calciomercato.com, Juventus and Aston Villa held another round of talks in recent hours to further discuss a possible deal for Douglas Luiz, where the Old Lady made it clear that they’d be happy to include Samuel Iling-Junior alongside Weston McKennie for the Brazilian midfielder.

The Villans are in a position where they need to generate some revenue through player sales due to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Regulations, giving a slight boost to the Bianconeri’s chances of finding an agreement.