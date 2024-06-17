Douglas Luiz deal: Why McKennie has not yet reached Aston Villa agreement

Though Juventus and Aston Villa have reached an agreement over a swap deal that would see Douglas Luiz move to Turin and Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior in the other direction, there appears to be an issue over the American’s wage requests, according to reports in Italy.

Why McKennie has not reached an agreement with Aston Villa

It was confirmed earlier in the day that Juventus had hit a stumbling block in their attempt to sign Douglas Luiz, as McKennie has not yet reached a full agreement with Aston Villa.

According to Calciomercato.com, McKennie has given his approval to the move itself, and is happy to sign for Aston Villa, however, he has not yet agreed on personal terms.

The Italian outlet suggest that the USMNT international is keen to increase the salary that he currently earns in Serie A, which is reported to be in the region of €2.5m per season.

Though it has not been confirmed exactly how much McKennie has asked for, it has been reported that there is a fair distance between his requests and the club’s offers. That said, the difference is not considered to be unresolvable.

It is, of course, a slightly complicated transfer that involves two clubs, three players and three different agencies.

The clubs have reached an agreement over the deal, and Juventus are confident that they have an agreement in place with Douglas Luiz himself. Meanwhile, Samuel Iling-Junior is also keen to return to the UK, having joined Juventus from Chelsea’s academy in 2020.