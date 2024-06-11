Douglas Luiz close to Juventus transfer after new round of talks with Aston Villa

Sky Sport Italia reports Douglas Luiz is close to joining Juventus after a new round of talks between the Old Lady and Aston Villa.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz is close to joining Juventus in a player-plus-cash swap deal that will include Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the two parties are close to reaching an agreement after a new round of talks.

Aston Villa demanded €20m plus the two Juventus players, but according to the report, the Old Lady will get the deal done for circa €18m plus McKennie and Iling-Junior.

Aston Villa must balance the books by June 30 to comply with PSR limitations and avoid potential points penalty in the Premier League so they are keen to sell the Brazilian midfielder despite his ten goals and ten assists in the 2023-24 campaign.

USMNT star McKennie has already played in England, precisely for Leeds United, on a six-month loan deal in the second part of 2022-23. Iling-Junior is a product of the Chelsea Academy but played for the Blues only at a youth level.

Fabrizio Romano reports the 20-year-old winger is keen to join Aston Villa as part of the deal.