Dougie Hamilton with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames

Dougie Hamilton (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 11/08/2022
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena has entered the debate about the mysterious drink that his team prepared for him during last week’s Paris Masters, insisting: “Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?”
The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for the 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards.
‘I love y’all. I love this city. I would do anything for this city. And I would do anything for you,’ Houstonian Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale said after winning largest legal sports bet on Astros World Series victory.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
Check out our Week 10 fantasy football rankings for every position!
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks. Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports. Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Could Scott Frost be back on the sidelines in 2023?
Barkley: A Biography by Timothy Bella. Hanover Square Press; Original edition (November 1, 2022). The end sounded like a sharp crack. On a bitter cold night in 1999, Charles was introduced to the crowd in Philadelphia for the final time as a player. ...
There was no mystery at the top of the second College Football Playoff rankings with Georgia holding the top spot. The big news was at No. 4.
Stephen A. Smith slams the Nets for the team's conditions for Kyrie Irving's return, saying the team is trying to embarrass Irving.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.
First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023.
Lauri Markkanen, who is playing the best basketball of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz, looked inward when asked about his past struggles with the Bulls.
For two decades, Gary Patterson built up TCU football. Now, he's trying to help end the Horned Frogs' perfect season.
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
