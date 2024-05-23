🚨 Dougie Freedman ends exit speculation by committing to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman has signed a new deal at the club amid interest from Premier League rivals.

He was a leading candidate for the same position at Newcastle, while Manchester United had also been credited with an interest.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Scot has opted to commit to the Eagles and has put pen to paper on a new contract.

The decision means Newcastle must turn their attention elsewhere in an attempt to fill the void left by Dan Ashworth, who was placed on gardening leave until next year due to his desire to leave for Old Trafford.

Freedman faces a busy summer at Selhurst Park which includes clarifying the future of key attacking duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.