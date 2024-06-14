Doughboys started fast and ran past the Axmen 12-4

Johnson City, TN — Packed crowd all excited to see the Kingsport Axmen taking on the Johnson City Doughboys. Bottom of the 2nd, Greeneville’s Braden Spano doubles on a sharp fly ball to the fence in centerfield ….. Carson Kerce and Science Hill’s Nate Conner race home to make it 2-0



Bottom of the third, Kerce singles on a line drive right field Gunner Boree and Kyler Proctor come home and it is 4-0 Doughboys



Same inning Doughboys will get one the easy way with bases loaded. Conner from Walters State takes one for the team when he’s plunked and that brings Noah Rabin home Doughboys on top 5 – 0



Top of the fourth Axmen finally got their wake-up call devan Zirwas sent the ball high over the right field fence for a 2-run home run, which cut the deficit to 5-2

Doughboys win big 12-4

