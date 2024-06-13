Doughboys hold off Ridge Runners while Sock Puppets topple the River Riders

(WJHL) — Early and often would be the name of the game Wednesday, as the Doughboys would use a pair of three-run innings to defeat Bluefield 9-7. The Doughboys would go with a pair of ETSU arms, starting with Jace Hyde who would settle in quickly, and then Griffin Howell.

Top of the 1st inning Tyler Albright singles on a line drive to center fielder Jaxon Diamond, the sun gets in his eyes and he plays it….. Albright rounds the bases for an inside-the-park homerun…. Burlington led 1-0

Bottom of the inning a runner was on for the Diamond who made up for the error with a single on a line drive to center…. Trent Rice came home and this game was tied at 1-all bottom of the 2nd still 1-1 when Lee Trevino got rung up off a foul tip to end the inning. Sock Puppets win 6-4

In this rematch from last night between the Doughboys and the Ridge Runners top of the seventh, runner Alexander Wright sends this one to right field for a double, however, he would be left stranded

Moving onto the bottom of the seventh, Doughboy Gunner Boree singles to left field bringing Kyler Proctor home Doughboys led 6-3.

Still, in the bottom of the seventh, Christian Toledo flies this one high over the left-field fence for a 2-run homerun the boys are up 8 to 3

Johnson City wins 9-7

