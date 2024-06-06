Doughboys drop series to State Liners, while Flyboys sweep River Riders

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn- The Doughboys would battle back, but fall victim to a long inning, losing 10-3 against Bristol. The game would start similar to yesterday’s, as Bristol would strike immediately, scoring the first run via a wild pitch.

The air would come out of the Doughboy’s sails after that, as the ninth would start with five walks and a hit batsman, giving the State Liners a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Bristol would add on a grand slam, ending with a seven-run ninth inning.

The Doughboys would battle, putting a few on in the ninth, but wouldn’t bring any across, falling 10-3 to Bristol.

The loss takes Johnson City to 0-2 on the season, going into an off day before a three-game series in Burlington

In Greeneville, the Elizabethton River Riders looked for their first victory of the season, but Greeneville jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, exploded in the 7th, and went on to win 11-1.

