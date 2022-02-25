Before he was the Super Bowl XXII MVP, Doug Williams was a star quarterback at Grambling. After his NFL career, Williams became Grambling’s head coach. But now Williams says he can’t support his alma mater.

That’s because Grambling’s new head coach, former Browns and Raiders coach Hue Jackson, has hired Art Briles as offensive coordinator, giving Briles his first college coaching job since he was fired by Baylor for his handling of sexual assault allegations against Baylor players.

Williams, who now works in the Washington Commanders front office, told the Washington Post that he doesn’t see why Grambling would hire Briles when no other school will.

“I don’t know Art Briles; I’ve never met him in my life,” Williams said. “But the situation, nobody else would hire him for whatever reason. I don’t know why Grambling State had to go be the one to hire him, so I’m not a fan at all.”

Asked if he will continue to support the Grambling football team, Williams said, “Oh, no. I can’t do that. No, no, no. If I support them, I condone it.”

Grambling hired Jackson as its next head coach in December. It is Jackson’s first job as a head coach since he was fired following a 3-36-1 tenure in Cleveland.

Doug Williams won’t support Hue Jackson’s Grambling program with Art Briles on the staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk