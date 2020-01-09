Doug Williams staying with Washington in a new role

Doug Williams is staying with Washington.

The team named him the senior vice president of player development Thursday and announced Williams will report directly to head coach Ron Rivera.

“Doug Williams is a legend within the Redskins franchise,” owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. “He is excited about this new role and in working with coach Rivera. Doug is one of the most respected men in our building and I know that he will have an immediate impact on our players.”

Williams previously served as the senior vice president of player personnel. Rivera said in a statement that Williams “will be an invaluable asset in player development in making sure that all of our players have the guidance and resources needed to be successful on and off the field.”

“After meeting with Dan Snyder, coach Rivera and Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken, we all came to an agreement on the vision that we have for the franchise going forward,” Williams said. “I am looking forward to this new opportunity to work with Malcolm, and I have always respected his work during my time with the franchise. We both look forward to working with and supporting coach Rivera in making sure that our players are prepared for life on and off the field.”

Williams is a member of the 80 greatest players in team history and also in Washington’s Ring of Fame. He played for the team from 1986-89, leading Washington to the Super Bowl XXII title.

Williams, the first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, completed 18-of-29 passes for 340 yards with four touchdown passes in the victory over the Broncos to earn Super Bowl MVP honors.