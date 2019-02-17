Doug Williams: We need to find somebody to mix in at quarterback

Alex Smith‘s wife shared photos of her husband taking some time out of his own recovery from a broken leg by visiting with wounded soldiers at the Center for the Intrepid last week and those snapshots showed that Smith is still wearing an external fixator over his cast.

That’s further sign that his chances of playing for Washington this season aren’t looking great. Running back Chris Thompson acknowledged as much recently, but senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams wasn’t willing to count Smith out during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Williams is aware that no one can rule Smith in either and that means the team has to be prepared with other options at quarterback. Colt McCoy is on the roster and on track to return from a less severe break in his leg, but Williams said the team will be adding others.

“It’s our job in the personnel department to find somebody who can play,” Williams said. “Thank God we have Colt coming back from an injury. We just gotta find somebody to mix in there and we know we gotta have that guy, but we gotta build around whoever it is. I think that’s the most important thing.”

With less than a month to go before the new league year, hints about the route Williams and company will take to flesh out the quarterback room could start appearing soon.