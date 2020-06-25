Doug Williams says no QB from the last two drafts has the arm talent Dwayne Haskins has

The Redskins ended up taking talented pass rusher Chase Young second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But for months, there was plenty of speculation whether new head coach Ron Rivera would use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback, despite the team investing a first-round pick in Dwayne Haskins just a year prior.

So, why did the Burgundy and Gold ultimately end up taking Young instead of another quarterback, such as former Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon passer Justin Herbert?

During an interview with 106.7 The Fan's Chad Dukes on Wednesday, Redskins Senior VP of Player Development Doug Williams spoke glowingly about Haskins, saying the second-year QB has the arm talent that no other passer in the last two drafts has.

"I don't care who came out this year, last year, there's not a quarterback that's come out in the last two years that has the ability – from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent – that Dwayne Haskins has," Williams said.

Coming out of Ohio State, Haskins was considered a raw prospect that had tons of arm talent. Still, with the quarterback talent that has entered the NFL the past two seasons, between Tagovailoa, Herbert, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, and 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray, that's a strong statement from Williams.

Throughout the draft process, the Redskins did their due diligence on Tagovailoa and other quarterbacks, but Rivera felt confident enough in Haskins to go a different direction with the second pick.

As a rookie, Haskins was thrown into a tough situation, where his timeline as a raw prospect and then-head coach Jay Gruden's didn't match. The passer didn't become the starter until Week 9, over a month after Gruden was fired, and struggled at first.

However, Haskins finished his rookie season on a high note, throwing for 394 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 72 percent of his passes over his final six quarters.

Haskins has taken ownership of the job this offseason, totally committing himself to being the best possible quarterback he can be in 2020. He's trimmed around 15 pounds and been captured working out with Redskins wideouts Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon multiple times this offseason.

The second-year quarterback's dedication during this odd, pandemic-altered offseason has earned himself praise from both Rivera and new offensive coordinator Scott Turner, too.

Williams believes that is Haskins can master the mental part of being an NFL quarterback, the second-year passer has a chance to be very successful.

"Dwayne can throw with the best of them," Williams said. "Now mentally, he has to control the other part, and I think he has aligned himself and realized that's what he has to do and I think that's what he's doing. I think at the end of the day, give him the opportunity to do what everybody is doing, and that is to improve upon his game."

