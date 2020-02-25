Doug Williams says Dwayne Haskins can't 'gallivant' through the offseason

While new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has expressed excitement about Dwayne Haskins, the quarterback knows he has a vital offseason ahead of him and nothing is guaranteed.

Redskins senior vice president of player development Doug Williams joined SiriusXM radio on Monday and expressed that the rising second-year signal-caller must remain around the building throughout the offseason in order to get better and seize the starting job.

"I tell him all the time, 'I'm not your coach,'" Williams said. "I just try to tell him what he has to do to get him out of that mentality that he can gallivant all over the place in the offseason, when really, you need to be here, trying to figure out what [he] needs to do for the season."

This opinion from Williams has stayed consistent throughout the offseason.

At a Redskins community event earlier this month, the Super Bowl-winning QB told the media that Haskins "has to do to let them know that I'm here, I'm the leader, this is my team."

Williams did say he's been impressed with how Haskins has responded and his commitment to getting better thus far this offseason.

"Since that time, the kid has been where he's supposed to be: in the building, working out on his own, trying to figure out what's going on," he said.

Haskins' raw talent has never been in doubt, but questions about his maturity and work ethic have been surrounded him throughout his time in the nation's capital. Seeing Haskins devote his free time by spending it at Redskins Park has to be a positive sign for Williams and the rest of the organization.

Haskins' rookie season was full of ups and downs, but the passer was really starting to hit his stride at the end of the season. No. 7's performance against the Giants in Week 16, before he was forced to leave the game early with a sprained ankle, was how Williams envisions Haskins playing all the time.

"But the last game of the season, the way he was playing the last game, is the way we want to see Dwayne Haskins play this game," Williams said. "Because he got talent. And he got hurt. He hurt his ankle, got rolled up, but he had thrown two TD passes, was like 12-15, and it gave you some hope this is where he's going to start off [next season]."

