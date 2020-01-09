Doug Williams reassigned to player development role as Redskins front office shakeup continues

Changes in the Redskins organization continued on Thursday, as the team made a flurry of significant front office moves, including a major change to Doug Williams' position.

The Redskins have reassigned Doug Williams to a role outside of player personnel. Williams' new title is the senior vice president of player development, and he will report directly to Rivera. Williams previously served as the Redskins senior vice president of player personnel.

The move comes after the Redskins mutually parted ways with Senior Vice President of Football Operations Eric Schaffer, who spent 17 years with the organization.

"I've had a chance to talk at length with Doug Williams since my arrival and he is ready to take on this new role," Rivera said in a release. "We want to create an atmosphere that is all about the players. Doug will be an invaluable asset in player development in making sure that all of our players have the guidance and resources needed to be successful on and off the field."

The team also announced that they hired former Pathers executive Rob Rogers as the team's new Senior Vice President of Football Administration.

Rogers spent a quarter of a century in the Panthers organization, with his most recent position as an executive of player finance. He's the latest staff member to join the Redskins from Carolina following the hiring of head coach Ron Rivera, including offensive coordinator Scott Turner and head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, among others.

During Rogers' time in Carolina, he dealt with contract negotiations, the salary cap budget, and oversaw the team's analytics apartment, according to a release from the Redskins.

"Rob Rogers is a skilled NFL executive who brings many years of valuable experience in contract negotiation and salary cap management to our front office," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in the release. "He has a great working relationship with Coach Rivera and we look forward to his contributions to the Redskins."

As the Redskins completely overhaul their staff, their mission to turn the culture around remains clear.

