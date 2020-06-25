Doug Williams jokes about Tom Brady's potential reaction to sharing his No. 12 Bucs jersey

Tom Brady's decision to head to Tampa Bay has made the No. 12 Buccaneers jersey very popular. However, former Buccaneers and Redskins quarterback Doug Williams doesn't want Brady to forget one of the other greats to rock that number in Florida: himself.

Williams spent the first five seasons of his NFL career playing quarterback for the Buccaneers, leading the team to the postseason three times. While Brady may have all the hype as of now, the Redskins SVP of player development wants fans to know that long before the current QB knew about football, Williams was shining in the same number.

"I talked to a couple of my ex-teammates down there," Williams said in an interview Wednesday with 106.7 The Fan's Chad Dukes. "I wanted them to understand that when I donned No. 12 in Tampa, Tom Brady was one years old. Tom Brady was born in 1977 and I was a rookie in 1978."

It will be easy for Brady to be reminded of Williams' legacy in Tampa Bay. The quarterback was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2015. Now, his name and number are featured in the lining of the stadium.

How might Brady react to that? Williams believes there's only one reasonable way.

"I'm sure every time he breaks out of that tunnel, he'll get a chance to look straight up at the numbers," Williams said. "And it'll say 'Williams: No. 12,' and he can say to himself, 'Wow. I'm wearing Doug Williams' number.'"

