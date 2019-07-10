Doug Williams is getting a street named after him, which makes Magic Johnson very happy originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

On Friday, Grambling State University plans to honor former Redskins quarterback and current Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams with a street naming ceremony.

Long before he became a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Redskins, Williams enjoyed a fantastic collegiate career with the Tigers.

As a four-year starter, Williams led Grambling State to a 36-7 record, where he was a two-time Black College Player of the Year award winner. In his four years, the Tigers won three Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Champions.

Williams played for the Redskins for four seasons from 1986-1989, reuniting with head coach Joe Gibbs, who initially drafted him in 1977 when Gibbs was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Initially signed to be the backup, Williams took over as the starting quarterback following a late-season injury to starter Jay Schroeder in 1986.

Williams went on a legendary playoff run for the Redskins, earning Super Bowl XXII MVP honors as the Redskins defeated the Broncos, 42-10. Williams was the first African-American quarterback to play in the Super Bowl, and thus, the first African-American to win Super Bowl MVP as well.

As Grambling State is set to honor Williams on Friday, one NBA Hall of Famer and a friend of Williams shared his congratulations: Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson.

In honor of @GSU_TIGERS naming a street after #RedskinsLegend Doug Williams his friend @MagicJohnson sends this message ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7yIt4nMgb6 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 9, 2019

"Doug, I just want to congratulate you man, a street named after you," Johnson said. "You've meant so much to Grambling, but also the state of Louisiana; the NFL; fans like myself, who admire you, respect you, love you. You're a Super Bowl Champion; a Super Bowl MVP, and now, a street named after you."

Congratulations to Williams. From one champion to another, it's pretty cool to see Magic reach out.

