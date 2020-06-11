Former Redskins Super Bowl Champion quarterback Doug Williams' story is heading to the big screen: He will be the focus of a sports movie biopic produced by Will Packer Productions, Deadline reported on Thursday.

The now-senior vice president of player development for the Redskins' journey toward success in the NFL is a script deserving of being shared with a large audience. After a successful collegiate career at Grambling State University, Williams became the first black quarterback drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft when he was selected by the Buccaneers in 1978.

Despite initial success in the league, Williams ended up heading to the USFL after growing tired of being wildly underpaid in Tampa Bay. He then rejoined in the NFL in 1987 as a member of the Redskins. After taking on a backup role in his first season in Washington, Williams commanded the starting job in 1988 and made history.

RELATED: MAHOMES' APPEARANCE IN VIDEO CONDEMNING RACISM MADE IMPACT ON DOUG WILLIAMS

Defeating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, Williams became the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He was also named Super Bowl MVP.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

"As NFL players today raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none stood taller than Doug Williams, who proved once and for all that the notion of an African American being ill-equipped to play quarterback was nothing more than a fallacy," producer Will Packer told Deadline. "Doug's inspirational story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come."

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Doug Williams' football career to be detailed in sports biopic movie originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington