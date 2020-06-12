Doug Williams, first black QB to win a Super Bowl, will have life story made into a movie

Doug Williams is an important part of NFL history, but his story might not be familiar to a new generation of fans.

A movie of Williams’ life story will be a good reminder.

There will be a movie on Williams’ life made by Will Packer Productions, according to Deadline. Williams was the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, with the Washington Redskins at the end of the 1987 season.

Now, his story will be on the big screen.

Doug Williams made NFL history

Williams is best remembered for his big performance against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Williams was named MVP of the game. But his career wasn’t a smooth ride.

Williams came out of Grambling, where he was a fantastic college player. He was a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1978, and was the first black quarterback drafted in the first round. For most of his time with Tampa Bay, he was the NFL’s only black starting quarterback.

Williams had some success with the Buccaneers, but a salary dispute led him to join the upstart USFL. After the USFL folded, he came back to the Washington Redskins, first as a backup to Jay Schroeder. Injuries to Schroeder gave Williams the chance to start, and he ended up making history.

Williams has had long career in football

Williams has had a long career in football since retiring as a player. He has mostly been with Tampa Bay and Washington, his two NFL teams. Williams is currently Washington’s senior vice president of player development.

“As NFL players today raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none stood taller than Doug Williams, who proved once and for all that the notion of an African American being ill equipped to play quarterback was nothing more than a fallacy,” producer Will Packer told Deadline. “Doug’s inspirational story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come.”

Williams will always be a part of football history. Now his story can be told to younger fans who might not have watched his impact firsthand.

