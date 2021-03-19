Doug Williams on why Ryan Fitzpatrick is a good fit for WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Count former Super Bowl-winning quarterback and current Washington Football Team front office executive, Doug Williams as a fan of the team's most recent QB signing.

On Friday, Williams joined the NFL Network's Good Morning Football Show and explained why he believes Ryan Fitzpatrick will be a good fit in Washington.

"You watch Fitz over the years, and he's been in the league a long time, and you watch our offense, you see that Fitzpatrick from a leadership standpoint No. 1 can come here with a young football team," Williams said.

Over the course of his 16 years in the NFL, Fitzpatrick has been a journeyman. He's found his 10th home in Washington. At 38, he's seen pretty much everything an NFL offense can offer him, but Williams thinks this new adventure can pan out particularly well with Washington's offensive upgrades.

Coming into this free agency period, Washington was sitting on some serious cash and they didn't waste time spending it. They've added a number of offensive weapons that will inevitably make life easier for Fitzpatrick or whoever lines up under center for Washington in September.

"Whether or not we add another young quarterback or not," Williams said, "we are in a good position now with the other pieces that we have to go on and compete in this NFC East."

The starting spot is far from guaranteed for Fitzpatrick, but to have the backing of one of Washington's most legendary passers cannot hurt his chances.